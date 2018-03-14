Police: Suspect rammed patrol car, unlawfully entered apartment before arrest

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is in custody after hitting a marked patrol vehicle while driving recklessly in north St. Louis County Wednesday.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s North County Precinct said an officer attempted to pull over a purple four-door sedan that was driving recklessly around 11:15 a.m. After the vehicle refused to stop, it hit a marked patrol vehicle, at which time a police pursuit was initiated.

While driving through multiple jurisdictions, the suspect vehicle lost police.

The suspect vehicle was later seen at a gas station near St. Charles Rock Road and Interstate 170. Officers then followed the vehicle to an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Eagle Valley, which is in the Central County Precinct’s jurisdiction.

The suspect was then taken into custody after unlawfully entering an apartment.

No officers were injured during the incident. The patrol vehicle sustained minor damage.

