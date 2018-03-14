Fenton police searching for security footage after items taken from vehicles

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Fenton are investigating after multiple unlocked vehicles were targeted by thieves earlier in the week.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s City of Fenton Precinct said the unlocked vehicles had items taken out of them between Monday night and Tuesday morning. They report that several subdivisions in Fenton and unincorporated Fenton were targeted.

Anyone with security camera footage of the thefts is asked to contact Det. Doyle at 636-349-8120.

