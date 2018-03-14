Man, 32, in critical condition following accident in South City

A 32-year-old man is recovering in a local hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning. (Credit: KMOV)

The driver of the car struck was not injured during the accident. (Credit: KMOV)

A 32-year-old man is in critical condition following an early morning accident in South City. (Credit: KMOV)

A 32-year-old man is recovering in a local hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning.

The man was driving south on S. Kingshighway approaching Chippwea when he entered the left turn lane, crossed the center line, and hit a 2007 Chevrolet Traverse.

The driver of the Chevrolet Traverse was traveling northbound on S. Kingshighway. The driver had to be pulled out of his vehicle by the St. Louis Fire Department.

EMS transported the 32-year-old to a hospital where he is listed in critical, unstable condition.

The driver of the car struck was not injured during the accident. Police say she remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Accident Reconstruction responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved