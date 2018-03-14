Man shot while attempting to stop assault in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot while attempting to intervene in an assault in St. Louis’ Walnut Park East neighborhood late Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old victim told police he saw the unknown suspect assault a woman in the 5500 block of West Florissant and attempted to intervene around 11:30 p.m. While attempting to intervene, the suspect shot the victim, causing “through and through gunshot wounds to the back of both legs,” police said.

The victim was listed as stable after arriving at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

