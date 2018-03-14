Police: Suspect intentionally hit teen with car in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is on the loose after an 18-year-old was intentionally hit by a vehicle in the Baden neighborhood Tuesday evening.

According to police, a 20-year-old woman hit the victim intentionally in the 8400 block of Lowell Street around 6:40 p.m.

After being hit, the victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries to her head and leg.

The suspect was last seen driving west of Gimblin.

The investigation is ongoing.

