Fox Theatre hosting first-ever Pride Night later this month

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Fabulous Fox Theatre will host its first ever Pride Night later this month.

Tickets purchased for the March 29 7:30 p.m. showing of ‘The Color Purple’ will benefit PrideSTL and other initiatives. Tickets are being offered at a discounted rate courtesy of Fox Group Services.

Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved