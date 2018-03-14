Threat prompts Wright City R-II to issue lockdown Wednesday morning

WRIGHT CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Wright City R-II Schools were on lockdown Wednesday as police investigated a threat.

According to the school district, there were rumors of a social media that two boys were going to shoot up the school. Police were called in to investigate but said they cannot find the original post or anyone who saw the post.

Wednesday morning, one of the boys was at school with administration officials. The other boy was reportedly at home with his dad.

The lockdown was lifted shortly before 11:30 a.m.

