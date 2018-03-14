Pi Pizzeria celebrating 10th anniversary with BOGO offer Wednesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – In honor of their 10th birthday, Pi Pizzeria has buy one get one pizza for $3.14.
Until 4 p.m. Wednesday guests who buy one large pizza will get another pizza of equal or lesser value for $3.14.
In addition, anyone who was born on March 14, and can show a government-issued ID or birth certificate, will get a free large pizza.
