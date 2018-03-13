Kirkwood Police search for bank robbery suspect

A robbery suspect remains at large after holding up an Enterprise bank in Kirkwood Tuesday.

Around 3:00 p.m., a man walked inside the bank near I-44 and Lindbergh and gave a note to the teller demanding money. Police said the suspect didn’t brandish a weapon during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, medium build with a scruffy light colored beard, and about 5’9 in height. He was seen wearing a dark navy baseball cap, black sunglasses, plaid shirt with no collar and a dark blue hooded jacket with a Punisher logo on the front and back.

The Kirkwood Police Department is asking if anyone who has information to help with this ongoing investigation to contact detectives at 314-822-5877.

