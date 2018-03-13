Toddler burned by hot bath at daycare center, police say

2 year-old Raven was bandaged and bruised after being burned at a Belleville daycare (Credit: Marquita Hunter)

Images of the second degree burns Raven received after taking a hot bath at a Belleville Daycare (Credit: Marquita Hunter)

Police said a toddler was burned when she took a hot bath at a daycare center in Belleville Monday night.

The 2-year-old girl was scalded in a bathtub full of hot water around 9:30 p.m. at Kolor Wheel daycare in the 1800 block of North Belt West, according to police.

"I can't believe that someone would do this to a toddler. I think she was just angry at the fact she had to clean her up or something," the girl's mother, Marquita Hunter, said.

Hunter told News 4 her daughter, Raven, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for second-degree burns. Her daughter suffered severe burns on her backside that stretch down her leg.

"I can't even hold my baby. She won't eat. She is not doing well. She is just sleeping because they have her medicated," Hunter said.

Hunter is upset after recently learning that Kolor Wheel daycare was already under investigation. News 4 confirmed through online state records that there is a pending investigation.

"You knew it was wrong. This is a toddler. I know you don't want to be exposed because you have a job, or whatever, but admit when you are wrong," Hunter said

Authorities are asking anyone with more information on the incident is asked to call Belleville police at 618-234-1212.

