DNA found on hat leads to arrest in Ferguson murder

A 23-year-old woman is accused of fatally shooting a man outside a convenience store in Ferguson in November 2017.

Crystal Foster is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police say she shot and killed Stephen Combs.

Police say Foster, wearing a red, white and blue stocking cap, was seen on surveillance video pulling up her hoodie over her head while she canvassed the store before she follows Combs outside. The two are seen walking towards Combs’ car.

Combs then re-appears in the surveillance video collapsing in the parking lot after being shot.

Police say Foster dropped the cap as she ran from the scene and that her DNA was found on the cap.

Foster was later arrested in Hannibal.

