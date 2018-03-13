13-year-old accused of stabbing teen brother in South City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 13-year-old is in custody after stabbing his teenage brother in South City Monday evening.

The two 13-year-olds were in an argument when the suspect got a knife and said he would stab his brother, according to police. The victim then attempted to get the knife from his brother but was stabbed in the process.

The suspect was taken into the custody of Juvenile Courts.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and listed as stable.

The investigation is ongoing.

