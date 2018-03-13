Police: Gun wielding man arrested after sexual assault of UMSL student

Devonta Bagley is charged with Sodomy in the first-degree after sexual assaulting a UMSL student early Sunday morning. (Credit: St. Louis County PD)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Prosecutors have charged a 23-year-old Belton, Mo. man after an UMSL student reported being raped by a man who pulled out a gun early Sunday morning.

Devonta Bagley, 23, is charged with one count of Sodomy or Attempted Sodomy in the first-degree, one count of Burglary in the first-degree and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.

Police say the incident occurred around 4 a.m. The student said Bagley entered his apartment located in University Meadows, armed with a gun and sexually assaulted him.

UMSL police were notified at 3 p.m. Sunday. Police say there was no forced entry made to the apartment.

The victim told police the suspect ran off in an unknown direction following the incident.

The suspect’s gun was a small black and silver semi-automatic handgun.

Devonta Bagley is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.

