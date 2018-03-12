Alton teachers vote to strike if new deal not reached - KMOV.com

Alton teachers vote to strike if new deal not reached

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: KMOV). (Credit: KMOV).
ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -

The teachers’ union in Alton has voted to authorize a strike if a new deal is not reached with the school district.

News 4 asked the union what it wants in a new deal, but have yet to hear back. 

A similar situation played out in 2015 when a strike was authorized. But a deal was eventually reached.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly