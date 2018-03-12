Pair accused of taking photos of girls in restrooms all over St. Louis area

Hamby and McDorman are facing several charges of invasion of privacy and statutory sodomy. (Credit: St. Louis County Police)

Police say a pair has taken photos of girls in the bathroom at numerous public places in the St. Louis area.

Authorities say Zachary Hamby, 28 and Heather McDorman, 29, took photos of girls in the restroom at:

Walmart at 3270 Telegraph Rd, St. Louis on March 5 from 7 PM to 8:30 PM

New Life St. Louis located at 11570 Mark Twain Ln, Bridgeton on March 7 from 8 PM to 9:30 PM

Walmart located at 11900 St Charles Rock Rd, Bridgeton on March 7 from 9 PM to 10 PM

Apostolic Pentecostal Church located at 901 Barracksview Rd, St. Louis on March 8 from 7 PM to 8 PM

Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters on March 7 from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM and on March 12 from 1 PM to 2:30 PM

South County Mall on February 27 from 12:30 PM to 3 PM, February 28 from 3 PM to 4 PM, on March 5 from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM, March 8 from 6 PM to 7 PM, March 12 from 3 PM to 4 PM

West County Mall in Des Peres on February 28 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM

McDorman was initially arrested after police said she took photos of an 11-year-old girl inside the restroom and shared them with Hamby at South County Center.

Police said Hamby instructed McDorman to take photos of young girls in bathroom stalls on March 12. Officers arrested McDorman after she was caught snapping pictures of an 11-year-old girl using the bathroom in one of the stalls at South City Center.

McDorman admitted to police that she had taken similar pictures of young kids throughout the region and shared them with Hamby, police said. According to authorities, officers seized several suspicious photos on both their phones.

During the interrogation, the pair admitted to sexually abusing a 4-year-old boy, police say.

McDorman is charged with Invasion of Privacy and three counts of Statutory Sodomy- Attempted Statutory Sodomy of a person younger than 12 years old.

Hamby was charged with Invasion of Privacy and two counts of Statutory Sodomy- Attempted Statutory Sodomy of a person younger than 12 years old.

Police believe there are more victims of Hamby and McDorman. If you might have been a victim, contact St. Louis County Police at (314)615-5400.

McDorman and Hamby are being held on a $250.000 cash only bond each.

St. Louis County Police are asking anyone that could be a victim to call them at (314)615-5400.

