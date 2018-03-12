Local pizzeria donating profits to help community fight addiction

Routinely voted one of the top restaurants in the area, Katie’s Pizza and Pasta is hoping to help those battling with addiction.

Part of a monthly giving program, Katie’s, one Tuesday a month, will donate 100 percent of their profits from that day at the selected location to a local charity.

On March 13, the profits go to Archway Institute, a charity dedicated to helping those addicted to drugs or alcohol.

Since owner Katie Collier started the program three and a half years ago, the pizzeria has donated more than 160 thousands back into the St. Louis community.

This Wednesday’s event will be at the Town and Country location near Clayton and 141.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.