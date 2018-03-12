Schnucks issues recall of ground beef sold at three St. Louis-ar - KMOV.com

Schnucks issues recall of ground beef sold at three St. Louis-area stores

ST. LOUIS -- Schnucks has issued a voluntary recall of ground beef sold at three of their stores.

Schnucks Lindenwood, 1900 First Capitol Drive in St. Charles:

  • All varieties of fresh ground beef purchased between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 10. The recall was initiated due to a tray packaging pad that was inadvertently mixed into the grind.

Schnucks Collinsville, 501 Belt Line Road in Collinsville

  • All varieties of fresh ground beef purchased between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 11. The recall was initiated due to a meat packaging clip being discovered in the product.

Schnucks Woods Mill, 1060 Woods Mill Road in Town & Country

  • All varieties of fresh ground beef purchased between 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 12. The recall was initiated due to a meat packaging clip being discovered in the product.

Any customer who purchased the since-recalled ground beef products may return them to the store for a full refund or exchange.
Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Consumer Affairs department at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.
 

