Repairs to bridge over Cahokia Creek will close all but one lane of IL 143

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Starting Thursday, one lane of Illinois 143 west of Illinois 159 will be open as crews perform bridge repairs.

IDOT said they are closing all but one lane in each direction, weather permitting, starting March 15. The repairs of the bridge over Cahokia Creek are expected to be completed by mid-July.

Drivers using the area should prepare for long delays and seek an alternate route during the construction.

