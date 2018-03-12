Woman found dead inside burning car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Bomb and arson officers in St. Louis are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a burning car.

The woman was found just before 7 a.m. Monday in northwestern St. Louis. Police say she was in her 30s. Her identity has not been released and the cause of death remains under investigation.

Police say the woman had no obvious signs of trauma. No arrests have been made.

