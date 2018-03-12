Man shot in leg near Fairground Park

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg near Fairground Park in North St. Louis.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening at the intersection of Natural Bridge Ave. and N. Grand Blvd.

St. Louis police said the man arrived at Saint Louis University with a gunshot wound to his leg. He is in stable condition.

No other details have been released.

