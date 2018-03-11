Man shot in leg, side at North St. Louis McDonald's

A man was shot in his leg and his side in North St. Louis overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The shooting happened at 1:10 a.m. Sunday at 6124 N. Broadway, where a plaza housing McDonald's, Love's and Subway is located. The plaza is in the North Riverfront neighborhood.

St. Louis police said the man was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

No other details have been released.

