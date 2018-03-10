Two men shot, one critically injured in North St. Louis

Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds after a double shooting in North St. Louis Saturday night.

The shootings both occurred just after 9 p.m. on Hodiamont Ave.

St. Louis police said a 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot to his abdomen, and he is in critical but stable condition. A 25-year-old man has a minor graze wound to his right leg and is in stable condition.

Both victims were breathing and conscious when officers arrived at the scene, according to police.

No additional information has been released.

