Hazelwood police department's phone lines are back up

The Hazelwood Police Department's non-emergency phone lines are back up and working after going down for six hours Saturday.

In a new release, police said their phone line went down at 10 a.m. and non emergency calls were redirected to contact a different number.

All calls should use the regular number of 314-838-5000 for the Hazelwood Police Department.

