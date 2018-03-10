Woman shot in thigh, injured in North St. Louis

A 21-year-old woman was shot in her thigh in North St. Louis Friday evening.
The shooting happened at 9:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Hogan St. in the Carr Square neighborhood.
St. Louis police said the woman drove herself to an area hospital and is in stable condition.
