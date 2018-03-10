Man shot, killed in South St. Louis

A man was shot and killed in South St. Louis early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at 1:10 a.m. in the 4000 block of California Ave. in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

St. Louis police said Skip Fowler, 32, of the 5600 block of Enright, was shot multiple times. He was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. No other information was made immediately available.

