Burned remains found in Imperial identified as St. Louis woman

IMPERIAL, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The remains of a woman's burned body found on the side of a road in Imperial in early March have been identified by police.

On March 9, the body of Sattish Catching, 35, of St.Louis, was discovered in the 800 block of Sulphur Springs Road, described as a spot where people often dump trash and old furniture. Police said that two quarry workers were cleaning the area when they found the woman around 2 p.m.

Investigators believe the body was burned on site but the cause of death is still unknown.

Investigators said they took some evidence from where the body was found, but nothing helped narrow their search,

The Major Case Squad has been activated to assist officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact (636) 797-6234 or email hbaker@jeffcomo.org.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.