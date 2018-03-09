Key figure in Greitens case testifies in front of House committee

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens takes a reporters question as he unveils the new state budget during a press conference at the State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri on January 22, 2018. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A key figure in the case against Governor Eric Greitens testified in front of the House Investigative Committee Friday.

While the committee has been operating largely in secrecy, KMOV has learned that the ex-husband of the governor’s mistress travelled to Jefferson City to testify in front of the committee.

News 4 talked with the man at length about the information he had and the audio recording he had of his then-wife describing the affair and allegations that Greitens took a photo of the woman undressed. News 4 choose to conceal him to protect the woman’s identity.

Friday, that man’s attorney, Al Watkins went with him to Jefferson City and called a press conference before their scheduled testimony. He says his client does not have regrets about coming forward and will cooperate with any investigation into what happened.

Watkins defended the woman in question, his client and even the Circuit Attorney prosecuting the criminal case.

“This is not something that should be shrouded in secrecy,” Watkins said. “Those who have been victimized should be supported to come forth and not be fearful of reprisals.”

Watkins says his client did not receive a subpoena to but simply agreed to come in to testify before the lawmakers. It’s not known if his ex-wife has received a subpoena and if so when she will testify.