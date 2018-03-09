St. Louis man sentenced to 30 years for two drug-related homicides

A St. Louis man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday morning for his role in two drug-related homicides.

Joe Moreland Edgar, 43, was sentenced for connection to the killings of Erin Davis in 2014 and Juanita Davis is 2016. The victims are not related.

A press release from the Department of Justice said according to court documents, Edgar was an associate of a known drug dealer, Dwane Taylor.

In late 2014, Taylor was robbed of drugs and money, according to the Department of Justice. Taylor allegedly sought retaliation for the robbery and asked Edgar for help. The Department of Justice press release said Edgar helped Taylor identify and locate the homicide victims and also provided Taylor with transportation and the gun used by Taylor to commit the murders.

In exchange for his help, Taylor gave Edgar a .22 caliber firearm.

Edgar was convicted of and sentenced for conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Taylor was on parole for a prior murder at the time of the murders of Erin Davis and Juanita Davis. His parole has been revoked.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.