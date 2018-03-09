Father shot in front of 3 kids in north St. Louis Thursday night

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three children were unharmed when their father was shot in front of them in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

The 26-year-old father told police he was getting into his vehicle in the 3100 block of Rauschenbach when a suspect exited a black Toyota and fired shots at his vehicle using an AR-style rifle around 3:45 p.m.

The victim told police his three children, ages 5, 1, and 7-months, were seated in the back of the car when the suspect fired the shots. The children were not injured during the shooting.

The man sustained gunshot wounds to his back and buttocks. He was taken to the hospital and listed in serious, stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

