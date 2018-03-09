Missouri church treasurer accused of stealing $300,000

NEW LONDON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The longtime treasurer of a Missouri church is accused of stealing in excess of $300,000 from the church.

Donald R. White, 68, allegedly took the money from the Antioch Baptist Church in New London, Missouri.

The investigation reportedly began after a fire destroyed the church on Dec. 20, 2016. According to the Ralls County Sheriff, White, an elder of the church, was suspected by other parishioners of being involved with a large scale theft of church funds before the fire.

White has been charged with two federal counts of wire fraud. He is being transported to St. Louis.

New London is located about 100 miles northeast of St. Louis.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved