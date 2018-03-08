IDOT plans to close lane of Mississippi River Bridge this weekend

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- A lane closure is planned for this weekend that will impact drivers who use the westbound Interstate 270 Mississippi River Bridge near Granite City.

Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) crews plan to begin repairs on the bridge deck, which will force them to close the westbound right lane Friday, March 9 at 9 a.m. During the closure, drivers will experience significantly reduced speeds and work zone cautions.

IDOT also recommends drivers be patient, lookout for road workers, and take alternate routes to avoid the work-zone.

If the weather cooperates, IDOT expects the lane to re-open Monday, March 12 at 5 a.m. For traffic updates on the Mississippi River Bridge repairs follow IDOT district 8 on Twitter or check out http://stl-traffic.org.

