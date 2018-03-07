The legal teams on both sides of the Greitens case

Legal experts are buzzing about the roster for both the prosecutors and defense team in the pending trial of Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

He faces one count of felony invasion of privacy.

“This is highly irregular, but it's also as you know, the first time in our state's history that we have a sitting governor indicted, so it's highly unusual,” said criminal defense attorney Lynette Petruska.

Petruska isn't involved in the case, but has been watching closely as the case against Governor Greitens unfolds.

“Everyone is obviously spending a lot of money on this case,” said Petruska.

Scott Rosenblum is now among the attorneys defending the governor.

He doesn't shy away from big cases. His past clients include celebrities such as rapper Nelly.

Rosenblum joins attorneys from the firm Dowd Bennett: among them, Ed Dowd, a former US Attorney, James Bennett, known for winning very high dollar civil cases.

Their colleagues on the Greitens team are James Martin and Michelle Nassar. They're both former prosecutors.

Add to that, former St. Louis Circuit Judge John “Jack” Garvey who works for yet a third firm.

Petruska says all are certainly well-known and well-respected. That’s an advantage, but she says there's disadvantages to such a large team.

“In the public's mind, if he needs six lawyers to defend, what has he done and what has he to hide,” Petruska said.

It’s unclear at this time which defense attorney would be taking the lead.

On the side of the prosecution, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has and will continue to be the lead on the case.

Joining her is First Assistant Circuit Attorney Robert Steele. He prosecuted the officer Jason Stockley case last year and had been a defense trial attorney before joining the office in 2017.

Assistant Circuit Attorney Rachel Smith is also on the team. She has been a prosecutor since 1993.

And just this week, Harvard Law professor Ronald Sullivan, Jr. was brought on.

Petruska says the whole trial raises interesting questions about whether justice can be bought.

“He has the right to hire anyone he wants to. When you are talking about the CAO and other cases, there are questions about the wise use of resources,” said Petruska.

The firm Dowd-Bennett has made it clear that no taxpayer dollars are being used for the governor's defense team, but they decline to answer questions about who is paying or how much the attorneys are being paid.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office has told News 4 that the money spent for their team is within their current city budget.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved