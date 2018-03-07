University of Missouri frats respond to hazing accusations

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Interfraternity Council for the University of Missouri announced it is halting all new-member activities in response to hazing allegations.

Tuesday's announcement on Twitter said the activities will be paused until March 19, the Columbia Missourian reported .

IFC official Matthew Oxendale declined in an email to name any specific fraternities, citing an active investigation. The investigation is a joint effort between national fraternity headquarters and the university's Office of Student Accountability and Support.

The council will work with the local chapters and national headquarters during the investigation to review new member programs to "ensure activities are positive, educational and comply with all policies," Oxendale wrote.

The decision to pause new member activities was made unanimously by all 29 university fraternity chapter presidents and council board members. Regular chapter activities will continue as normal, according to Oxendale.

The school appreciates IFC's commitment to student safety, said university spokesman Christian Basi.

"We really appreciate them taking a step back, stopping any activities that they have any kind of concerns about and putting student safety first," Basi said.

The consulting firm Dyad Strategies released a report last year criticizing the university's Greek life and hazing practices. At least 14 fraternities were placed on probation between April 2015 and October 2016.

The report suggested that freshmen no longer live in fraternity houses. It also recommended fraternities register all social events and that the university work with the council to provide security and inspect chapter houses during registered events.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved