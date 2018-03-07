University of Missouri frats respond to hazing accusations

A condemned Missouri inmate faces a potentially "gruesome and painful" execution because of a rare medical condition that compromises the man's veins and causes multiple tumors in his head and throat, his attorney said Sunday.More >
A condemned Missouri inmate faces a potentially "gruesome and painful" execution because of a rare medical condition that compromises the man's veins and causes multiple tumors in his head and throat, his attorney said Sunday.More >
Police in Creve Coeur are investigating their second jewelry store theft within 24 hours.More >
Police in Creve Coeur are investigating their second jewelry store theft within 24 hours.More >
In a motion filed in court late Monday, the defense team representing Governor Eric Greitens says the grand jury in the case was given “false and misleading” instructions, asking a judge to dismiss the case on those grounds.More >
In a motion filed in court late Monday, the defense team representing Governor Eric Greitens says the grand jury in the case was given “false and misleading” instructions, asking a judge to dismiss the case on those grounds.More >
A violent St. Patrick’s Day weekend left city leaders and police officers busy investigating multiple shootings and homicides.More >
A violent St. Patrick’s Day weekend left city leaders and police officers busy investigating multiple shootings and homicides.More >