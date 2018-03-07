Woman was drunk in crash that killed 10-year-old girl last Aug., according to investigation

A 27-year-old Florissant woman was drunk when she crashed into another car killing a 10-year-old girl and seriously injuring an 11-year-old in Belleville last August, according to the investigation.

Spenser Bolden, 27, was driving on North Belt West on August 26, 2017, when she allegedly collided with a car carrying five people, including the two young girls.

The individuals in the SUV were transported to Memorial Hospital by ambulance with severe head, neck and facial injuries. Bolden was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

The name of the girl who died has not been made public.

