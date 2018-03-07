Mercy hosts 'reverse' job fair for workers with disabilities

Mercy hosted a “reverse” job fair to help employers diversify their staff and to help workers with disabilities find a place in the workforce.

The job fair was considered in “reverse” because Mercy selected than 50 job seekers with disabilities to be approached by potential employers looking to hire them.

About 80 companies took part in the March 22 job fair at the Mercy Virtual Care Center.

