Scott Rosenblum joins Governor's defense team

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --The team working to defend Governor Eric Greitens has grown again, adding a well-known and experienced criminal defense lawyer to the list.

Attorney Scott Rosenblum confirms to News 4 he has joined the team.

“I was asked to join the trial team on behalf of the Governor and I was honored to accept. It is an opportunity to work with outstanding lawyers on a great team and join in the effort to establish our Governor’s innocence, which we profoundly believe he is,” Rosenblum wrote in a statement to News 4’s Lauren Trager.

Rosenblum referred all other questions to Jim Bennett, who has been the Governor’s personal attorney since the outset of the allegations on January 10.

Bennett works at the same firm as Ed Dowd, a former US Attorney and another of Greitens’ attorneys. At least two other lawyers from their firm have made court appearances on the case.

In February, former Judge John “Jack” Garvey also joined Greitens’ legal defense team.

All attorneys in the criminal case have previously declined to comment as to how exactly they’re being paid. The firm Dowd Bennett also represents the Governor in a separate civil lawsuit regarding the Governor’s use of the phone app Confide, and the attorneys have claimed they are doing so pro bono in that case.

Rosenblum is a prominent defense attorney in the St. Louis region. His clients, in the past, have included rappers and football players, but Rosenblum and his firm have represented numerous defendants in criminal cases ranging from misdemeanors to murders.

