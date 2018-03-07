MoDOT to close interstate south of Poplar Street Bridge this weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will close eastbound Interstate 44/northbound Interstate 55 south of the Poplar Street Bridge this weekend.

The following roadways will close at 7 p.m. Friday: Ramp from eastbound I- 44/northbound I-55 to Walnut, ramp from 8th and Marion to Eastbound I- 44/northbound I-55, ramp from northbound I-55 to Gravois and the ramp from eastbound I-44/northbound I-55 to the Poplar Street Bridge.

One hour later, crews will close northbound I-55 at I-44 and I-44 at the exit to 7th and Parkway/Broadway.

During the closure, traffic on eastbound I-44 will exit at 7th and Park and Traffic on northbound I-55 will exit to westbound I-44 or the Lafayette/Truman interchange.

While the roadway is closed MoDOT crews will be repairing pavement and drainage on the bridge.

The lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

