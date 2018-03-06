Panel investigating Greitens to meet privately

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens takes a reporters question as he unveils the new state budget during a press conference at the State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri on January 22, 2018. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

The special House committee investigating Missouri Governor Eric Greitens made a short first meeting on Tuesday voting to hold their next hearing in closed session.

Members voted unanimously to hold the hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning at the Jefferson City Police Department in secret.

"As a committee that wants to go through a fact-finding process having that open would destroy the very purpose of the committee," said Chairman Jay Barnes.

Five Republicans and two Democrats make up the committee looking into the invasion of privacy allegation against Greitens stemming from a grand jury indictment in St. Louis.

Barnes, a Republican like the Governor, also made it clear he plans to impose restrictions on the media trying to cover the hearings.

"You're not going to get any comments from me or members of this committee," Barnes said.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved