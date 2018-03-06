Gruesome domestic assault before Chesterfield shooting, prosecutors allege

Stroisch was last seen near Troy, Missouri at the intersection of Hwy 47 and U.S. 61 driving a silver 2011 GMC Yukon; license plate UN1B8N. (Credit: Chesterfield PD)

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – On March 6, Phillip Stroisch shot two people in a Chesterfield home and fled to Arkansas to escape police. He was captured two days later, and police have released the horrifying details of what Stroisch did to his kidnapped wife in the hours before the shooting.

A probable cause statement from the St. Louis County prosecutor lays out 21 felony charges Stroisch is facing, many of them stemming from the nightmarish abuse he visited upon his wife.

According to police, his assault began in their south St. Louis County home March 5 and spanned two days, over which he smothered, strangled and punched her, as well pistol-whipped her with his gun. He also assaulted her sexually using objects in the home and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

After pointing the gun at her and threatening to kill her, authorities say Stroisch forced his wife out of their home and into a car, where he drove her various places. During the drive, Stroisch forced her to perform oral sex on him two more times. He then drove to the home of the two Chesterfield residents and shot both of them just before 5 a.m. on March 6. He then fled the state.

A citizen from St. Louis helped police in Arkansas arrest a Stroisch on March 7, when she recognized him from social media and news broadcasts while driving near Bald Knob, Arkansas.

Police located him and a pursuit began. When Stroisch’s vehicle became disabled during the pursuit, he reportedly attempted suicide but was unsuccessful. He is currently listed in critical condition at an Arkansas hospital.

Download the KMOV News app for breaking news alerts

“We cannot thank the witness enough for recognizing the vehicle and having the courage to contact the Police and provide the vital information. Without her help, a dangerous suspect would still be at large,” the Chesterfield Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Stroisch is facing 10 counts of armed criminal action, six counts of sodomy, two counts of assault, one count of domestic assault, one count of kidnapping and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield’s Detective Bureau at 636-537-3000.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved