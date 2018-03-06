Charity backs probe of Greitens' donor list use

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens takes a reporters question as he unveils the new state budget during a press conference at the State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri on January 22, 2018. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP and KMOV) -- A veterans’ charity founded by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says it will support an attorney general’s inquiry into “the misuse of our resources by the Greitens campaign.”

The president of The Mission Continues sent an email to supporters Monday evening assuring them that the charity did not authorize Greitens’ campaign to use its donor list. That comes after a spokeswoman for the Missouri attorney general’s office confirmed last week that it has an open inquiry into the charity.

The Associated Press first reported in October 2016 that Greitens’ campaign had obtained the charity’s donor list in early 2015 and raised about $2 million from those on it.

Federal tax law prohibits charities such as The Mission Continues from being involved in political campaigns on behalf of candidates.

A spokesperson for The Mission Continues says they will cooperate with the Attorney General's review but, as of Wednesday morning, the spokesperson says they had not been contacted by the Attorney General’s office.

A representative from the Attorney General’s Office declined to comment about the open inquiry.

