Man shot by police after pointing rifle sentenced to 4 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A man who was shot and wounded after pointing a gun at Springfield police officers has been sentenced to four years in prison.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 44-year-old Jerry Beasley was sentenced Monday for assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Police say a suicidal Beasley told a 911 dispatcher he would shoot officers and there was "fixing to be a shootout" before police arrived at his northwest Springfield home on Aug. 12.

After negotiation attempts failed, Beasley came out of his house and pointed a rifle at officers. A Springfield police officer then shot Beasley, whose rifle wasn't loaded.

Beasley entered a guilty plea in December.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

