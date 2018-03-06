Prosecutors considering death penalty in Chicago gang case

CHICAGO (AP) - Federal prosecutors are considering whether to seek the death penalty for several purported members of the Four Corner Hustlers street gang accused of using violence and killings to maintain their drug-dealing empire on Chicago's West and Southwest sides.

Recent court documents included a judge's notice saying the conspiracy trial of 11 defendants is set for Sept. 3, 2019.

Prosecutors said in a filing last week that they've spoken with defense lawyers about "death penalty protocol." They didn't say when they'll make a final decision on the death penalty. It would apply to three defendants, including Labar "Bro Man" Spann, who allegedly participated in six homicides.

Illinois abolished the death penalty in 2011. It's still an available, though rarely sought, in the federal system.

The next status hearing is May 11.

