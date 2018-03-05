Illinois lawmakers moving fast on gun bills

Illinois lawmakers are moving fast on a group of gun bills that has gun control advocates cheering and gun rights supporters upset.

"I think they're emotionally charged and in the state of Illinois that doesn't take much when it's anti-gun," says Steve King owner of Metro Shooting Supplies in Belleville.

King is especially concerned over a bill now before Governor Bruce Rauner that would require state licensing for gun dealers.

"We're just ecstatic that we're moving in the direction of gun safety," says Cindy McMullan of Moms Demand Action in the Metro East.

McMullan says her group has seen a 40 percent jump in membership in the last two weeks since the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Other bills making their way through the House and Senate in Illinois include increasing the waiting period to purchase a rifle to 72 hours, increasing the age to 21 to purchase long guns and banning the sale of any magazines over 10 rounds.

