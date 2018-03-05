2 new hires will assist prosecutors in case against Greitens

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The team prosecuting Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has gotten bigger. The Circuit Attorney is adding a former FBI agent and Harvard law professor to the payroll.

One new team member is working the on-going investigation. The other is helping to prepare prosecutors for the pending the trial.

“We are going to bring a new expertise to these investigations,” said Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Monday, she announced the addition of Anthony Box to team. He is licensed to practice law in Missouri, with two decades in public and private sector investigations.

“I lived in St. Louis, I worked in St. Louis as an FBI agent, I love St. Louis and I jumped at the opportunity to make a positive contribution to the community,” said Box.

Box replaces the previous chief investigator in the office, who retired, at a salary of $115,000. He'll assist with the continuing the investigation into Governor Eric Greitens but Gardner hopes he'll also lead independent investigations of officer-involved shootings in the near future.

“This is really excited that the Circuit Attorney is looking in this direction because I think that's the model for the future,” Box said.

Also Monday, Gardner filed court paperwork to bring on Harvard Law professor Ronald S. Sullivan Jr. to assist in the case against Governor Greitens.

Prosecutors had argued that a May 14 trial date was much quicker than most felony cases. The accelerated timetable, and a need for an experienced team, were the reasons for his hire, according to a spokesperson for the Circuit Attorney.

Sullivan has previously represented parties in high profile cases, the family of Michael Brown and former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez.

News 4 also asked Gardner for an update on the case, specifically if the prosecutor's office had yet obtained the photo of the woman that led to the allegations against the governor.

“It’s an open investigation and I can't answer that question at this time,” Gardner said. Facing criticism from the governor and those in his corner, she says she won't be distracted.

“My job as CA is to give a fair and just investigation for the Governor, for the people of Missouri and that's my job,” said Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Sullivan will be paid $120,000, but he can utilize his Harvard staff at no extra charge.

He will be full-time, but only as needed for the trial against Greitens. The prosecutor's office says it will not cost taxpayers anymore because it's already in the budget.

A spokesperson for the Circuit Attorney's office says it's possible others could be hired on for the trial, as well.