Police kill man at home where 2 women's bodies were found

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police say officers shot and killed a man outside of a Kansas City home where they also found the bodies of two dead women.

The department says in a news release that officers responding to a call about shots fired at the home at around 2:30 a.m. Monday found a dead woman outside. It says a man emerged from the home and fired at the officers, who fired back and killed him.

Police say the officers then noticed smoke coming from the home and found another woman's body inside the house after firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The names of the two women and the man weren't immediately released. Police spokesman Lionel Colon said in an email that investigators don't know of a possible motive yet.

