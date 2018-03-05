2 15-year-olds in custody after teen shot, another robbed Friday night

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two 15-year-olds were taken into custody after a 16-year-old was shot and another teenager was robbed in north St. Louis Friday night.

The 16-year-old went to an area hospital for help after he was shot in the back during an attempted robbery in the 3900 block of Lexington around 9:30 p.m., according to police. He was listed in critical, stable condition shortly after the shooting.

While officers were at the hospital, they received a call for a robbery. The 15-year-old robbery victim told police the suspects took his backpack and cell phone. The teenager was reportedly not injured during the incident.

The police investigation revealed the shooting and robbery were connected. Officers then searched the area and found two 15-year-old suspects near Grand and Hebert. The officers reportedly found two guns and property belonging to the robbery victim on the suspects.

After being taken into custody, the suspects were referred to the Juvenile Courts.

The investigation is ongoing.

