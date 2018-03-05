2 events taking place Monday to help fight opioid problems

Leaders nationally and locally are working to fight the drug problem destroying lives.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), about 100 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.

Monday, there are two meetings in the St. Louis Metro area to help cut down on those numbers.

At Parkway South Middle School, the "Hidden in Plain View" event will be held. it's put on by H.E.A.L., an acronym for Heroin Education & Awareness League. The organization’s goal is to educate parents on what signs to look for that their kids may be involved in drugs.

The other is a free public seminar to give resources to people to learn how to respond if a loved one is affected by the drugs. The seminar will be at Manchester United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m.

Last Thursday, President Donald Trump proposed the death penalty for drug dealers during a White House summit.

“If you shoot one person, they give you life, they give you the death penalty,” said President Trump. “These people can kill 2,000, 3,000 people and nothing happens to them. And we need strength with respect to the pushers and to the drug dealers. And if we don't do that, you're never going to solve the problem.”

President Trump said he's hoping litigation against the opioid companies can happen on the federal level because several states have filed suit.

A lawsuit was filed in East St. Louis last week against pharmaceutical companies over newborns addicted to opioids.

