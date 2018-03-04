Monsanto conducting controlled burns in Chesterfield, Creve Coeur

Monsanto has five locations in Mexico. (Credit: KMOV)

If you happen to see smoke in the air around Chesterfield and Creve Coeur, don't be alarmed -- Monsanto is conducting a controlled burn of its on-site prairie lands.

The controlled burns began at 9 a.m. Sunday and are expected to continue throughout the day.

A Monsanto press release said the controlled burns are an important part of Monsanto's overall wildlife habitat management plan. The burns help keep out invasive plant species.

Native grasses and wildflowers, on the other hand, are “fire-adapted” and respond with increased vigor and diversity after a burn.

Police and residents who live near both sites were notified about the fires.

