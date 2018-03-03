Man injured in South City drive-by shooting

A man was shot and injured in south St. Louis late Friday night.

The 27-year-old victim told police a vehicle pulled up next to his in the 4900 block of South Broadway just before midnight and someone inside fired shots into his vehicle. After the shooting, the victim left his vehicle and attempted to get away. When he got out, his vehicle hit a light post, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in serious, stable condition. He sustained gunshot wounds to his left hand and shoulder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.