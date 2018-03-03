Police: Man, 71, found dead in North City had 'obvious signs of trauma'

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man in north St. Louis late Friday night.

St. Louis police said Gregory Stevens was found dead just before midnight in the 3200 block of Knapp St. in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. The 71-year-old had "obvious signs of trauma to his upper torso, neck and head," police said.

The Homicide Division is investigating Stevens' death. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

